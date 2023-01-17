Fresh off 10-win season, Furman makes impressive hire for new RB coach

Each year, Furman’s sustained success under Clay Hendrix leads to the inevitable: programs come along, oftentimes Football Bowls Subdivision teams, and pluck key members of Hendrix’s Paladins staff.



Now Furman’s veteran head coach is making another impressive hire to get back to full strength.



The Paladins are hiring away Cory Colder from Davidson, which likewise has generated strong success in recent years under Scott Abell.



Colder is set to serve as FU’s new running backs coach.



For Colder it’s a return to the Southern Conference, where he had a distinguished career as a player at ETSU and helped the Bucs win the 2018 SoCon title to clinch the automatic bid into the FCS Playoffs.



Furman is seeking to build off a 10-win season under Hendrix that included advancing to the second round of the Playoffs.