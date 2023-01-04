Fresno State's Kirby Moore reportedly finalizing deal with SEC program as offensive coordinator

Kirby Moore had a standout career as a Boise State receiver before getting started in the coaching ranks back in 2014 as the receivers coach at Idaho.

Now, less than a decade later, he's reportedly finalizing a deal to become an offensive coordinator in the SEC.

Pete Thamel tweets that Kirby Moore is nearing a deal to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri.

Moore helped lead Fresno State to the Mountain West title this past fall.

After a brief stop as a graduate assistant at Washington in 2016, Moore joined the Fresno State staff where he started off as receivers coach before adding pass game coordinator duties in 2020 and being named offensive coordinator this past season.

Fresno State finished the season ranked second in completion percentage at an impressive 71% clip, and 27th in passing yards per game nationally.

