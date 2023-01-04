Skip to main content

Fresno State's Kirby Moore reportedly finalizing deal with SEC program as offensive coordinator

Kirby Moore had a standout career as a Boise State receiver before getting started in the coaching ranks back in 2014 as the receivers coach at Idaho.

Now, less than a decade later, he's reportedly finalizing a deal to become an offensive coordinator in the SEC.

Pete Thamel tweets that Kirby Moore is nearing a deal to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri.

Moore helped lead Fresno State to the Mountain West title this past fall.

After a brief stop as a graduate assistant at Washington in 2016, Moore joined the Fresno State staff where he started off as receivers coach before adding pass game coordinator duties in 2020 and being named offensive coordinator this past season.

Fresno State finished the season ranked second in completion percentage at an impressive 71% clip, and 27th in passing yards per game nationally.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: App State hires key off-field staffer away from Power 5 program

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

How talented is TCU really?

TCU is college football's first Cinderella story. We analyzed the roster and talked to experts about how these Frogs earned their ticket to the ball.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 9.47.13 AM

Miami releases renderings of new "forever" complex of Hurricanes football

Miami is planning to build an impressive new on-campus football operations building.

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

North Texas adding a D-II head coach to staff

Josh Kirkland has been a key part of FCS and D-II turnarounds, and now will reportedly join the Mean Green staff.

By Doug Samuels
tom manning

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Tom Manning helped drive Iowa State's turnaround, also has NFL experience

By John Brice
Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has his new offensive coordinator

Darin Hinshaw is set for his fourth stint as a Knight, per report.

By Zach Barnett
Doug Geiser

Ashland University promotes from within for head coach

Doug Geiser spent 19 years as an Eagles assistant, and plans to keep the staff he now leads intact "for the most part."

By Zach Barnett