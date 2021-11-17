Friends University finds their new head coach from within the conference

Friends University (NAIA - KS) didn't have to look for for their new head coach, as they tab an architect of one of the more impressive small school turnarounds from within their own league in Terry Harrison.

Bethel Thrashers (NAIA - KS) head coach Terry Harrison is leaving one of the more impressive rebuilds at the NAIA level for a new opportunity at school within the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Harrison resigned at Bethel yesterday, and was named the new head coach at Friends University.

When Harrison arrived at Bethel heading into the 2018 season, he was leaving the high school ranks at Wichita Heights HS (KS) where, in five seasons with the team he put together an overall record of 38-16.

In his jump to the college level at Bethel, he was taking over a complete rebuild with a team that was coming off a 1-9 season.

He brought in a flexbone option attack that paid off right away. In 2018 they improved to 3-7 and finished 3rd among NAIA teams nationally in rushing yards. From there, things took off, as they won eight games in 2019 and finished second in the leauge, and they've put together back-to-back 9-win seasons the past two seasons, including a top 10 ranking and conference championship this past year.

The leaders at Friends took note, and when they found themselves with an opening, they didn't have to look far.

He inherits a similar situation at Friends, who just completed their 2021 season with a 1-9 record. They've won a total of four games the past three years with their last winning season back in 2016 when they finished 6-5.

Harrison replaces Dion Menely, who stepped down after an 0-4 start this past fall.

