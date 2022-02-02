Furman making big-time hire, adds former Presbyterian head coach to staff

Clay Hendrix has met the challenge head-on.

After losing a number of key staff members to both head coaching and Football Bowls Subdivision opportunities, Hendrix has finished the overhaul of his Furman University football staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Hendrix is adding Tommy Spangler, a Georgia graduate who spent a decade as head coach at Presbyterian, to the Paladins' defensive staff.

Spangler is expected to head up the Furman secondary coaching duties, helping Hendrix & Co. to replace Ken Lamendola after Lamendola's recent return to his alma mater, Air Force Academy.

Previously Hendrix had tabbed Matt McCutchan, a Southern Conference veteran assistant, to handle the Paladins' offensive line. Justin Roper was named Furman's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Hendrix also retained Brian Bratton, a member of the FootballScoop inaugural 2020-21 Minority Watch list, and elevated Bratton, a former Canadian Football League Grey Cup champion and ex-Furman all-conference performer, to co-offensive coordinator alongside Roper.