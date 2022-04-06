Skip to main content

Furman, Clay Hendrix hiring former James Madison assistant Drew Dudzik

Dudzik is taking over the Paladins' wide receivers corps

Furman head coach Clay Hendrix once again has completed his Paladins staff.

Hendrix has hired Drew Dudzik as Furman’s wide receivers coach.

Dudzik fills the void left last month when former Paladins standout Brian Bratton, who played in both the NFL and the Canadian Football League, was hired by the Indianapolis Colts to be that franchise’s assistant wide receivers coach.

A James Madison graduate, Dudzik also has Atlantic Coast Conference experience from a two-year stint with the Duke Blue Devils.

Hendrix this offseason saw his coaching tree explode with opportunities for various former staffers. George Quarles, Hendrix’s former offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, was hired to run the ETSU program after Randy Sanders retired; Bratton landed with the Colts, and Ken Lamendola was hired by Troy Calhoun at Air Force.

The Paladins open their 2022 season Sept. 1 against North Greenville before a trip nine days later to nearby ACC powerhouse Clemson. 

