Game of the Year in the SEC? It's the Game of the Millennium for Vols vs. Bama, plus Michigan-Penn State, Ok. State-TCU & tons more

Scott Roussel reveals plenty of his weekend picks plus we break down all the major games ... including the FCS Game of the Year

College football never fails to deliver.

Each passing week is bringing more and more marquee games, and this weekend might have the most high-quality, high-stakes clashes -- plenty of them old-school rivalries as well.

None is bigger than No. 3 Alabama visiting No. 6 Tennessee, which is flat-out soaring in Year 2 under Josh Heupel. Both teams have key questions surrounding crucial skill-position players.

Hint: Tide-Vols will be the SINGULAR, LASTING BEST ATMOSPHERE all season in all of college football. 

Can James Franklin lead Penn State to just its second-ever win in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with Franklin at the helm of Penn State? Can the Nittany Lions similarly avenge their home-loss last season to the Wolverines?

What about Utah-USC. One member of the FootballScoop crew thinks if the Utes win their last-ever PAC-12 game against the Trojans, their loyal fans deserve to tear down the goalposts. There's agreement and disagreement with that sentiment.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

