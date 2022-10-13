Game of the Year in the SEC? It's the Game of the Millennium for Vols vs. Bama, plus Michigan-Penn State, Ok. State-TCU & tons more
College football never fails to deliver.
Each passing week is bringing more and more marquee games, and this weekend might have the most high-quality, high-stakes clashes -- plenty of them old-school rivalries as well.
None is bigger than No. 3 Alabama visiting No. 6 Tennessee, which is flat-out soaring in Year 2 under Josh Heupel. Both teams have key questions surrounding crucial skill-position players.
Hint: Tide-Vols will be the SINGULAR, LASTING BEST ATMOSPHERE all season in all of college football.
Can James Franklin lead Penn State to just its second-ever win in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with Franklin at the helm of Penn State? Can the Nittany Lions similarly avenge their home-loss last season to the Wolverines?
What about Utah-USC. One member of the FootballScoop crew thinks if the Utes win their last-ever PAC-12 game against the Trojans, their loyal fans deserve to tear down the goalposts. There's agreement and disagreement with that sentiment.
Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.
As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.