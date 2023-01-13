Skip to main content

Garrett Riley's compensation package at Clemson

Clemson is preparing to commit nearly $6 million in guaranteed compensation to new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, according to documents viewed by FootballScoop.

Riley, the new offensive coordinator for the Tigers after Dabo Swinney’s abrupt dismissal of Brandon Streeter this week following just one year of coordinating the offense, is set to receive $5.55 million per terms of the initial three-year pact.

Riley drew interest from schools for both head coaching and offensive coordinator vacancies during this cycle after helping guide TCU to a record-setting offensive campaign that culminated in a College Football Playoff runner-up finish.

With a base salary of $1.75 million per year, Riley also is set to receive a whopping $300,000 signing bonus — all of which is due within 60 days of Riley’s official employment start date. 

Additionally, Riley can earn a number of bonuses ranging from $10,000 for an ACC Championship game appearance to up to $100,000 for having a top-5 “relative” or “total” offense.

If Clemson for any reason without cause parts with Riley, it owes him 100% of the remaining base salary per his contract (subject to mitigation); Riley can terminate for just 25% of the remaining term if he leaves for a parallel job.

However, Clemson has “sole discretion” to waive the buyout-obligation for Riley, who can exit at any time for a head coaching post without penalty.

