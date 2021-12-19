Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

After losing in the national title game last night, Valdosta State (D-II - GA) head coach Gary Goff is off to become the new head coach at McNeese State (FCS - LA).

Heading into the fall of 2019, Gary Goff left Tiffin (D-II - OH) to take over a Valdosta State (D-II - GA) program fresh off a national title.

Goff led the program back to the national title game last night, where they ultimately lost 58-17 to an experienced and hungry Ferris State (D-II - MI) squad.

Now, Goff is leaving for another opportunity.

Word began to circulate tonight that Goff, a native of Mississippi, will become the new head coach at McNeese State (FCS - LA).

“I cannot be more excited that Coach Goff is our next head football coach,” McNeese State Athletic Director Heath Schroyer shared. “He was at the top of my list from the start and he ended up there in the end.

Goff, who went 22-3 overall in two seasons with the Blazers, will be officially announced at a press conference tomorrow.

American Press notes that his deal is a 3-year deal which includes two rollover years that make it the richest contract in school history.

At McNeese State, he will face a bit of rebuild, as they're coming off their first two losing seasons in nearly two decades and he will be their fifth head coach since the 2015 season.

Before landing at Valdosta State, Goff turned around a Tiffin program from 0-11 to 9-2 in his final season. He left the rebuild with the Dragons with a 38-50 mark overall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.