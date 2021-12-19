Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Publish date:

Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

After losing in the national title game last night, Valdosta State (D-II - GA) head coach Gary Goff is off to become the new head coach at McNeese State (FCS - LA).
Author:

Heading into the fall of 2019, Gary Goff left Tiffin (D-II - OH) to take over a Valdosta State (D-II - GA) program fresh off a national title.   

Goff led the program back to the national title game last night, where they ultimately lost 58-17 to an experienced and hungry Ferris State (D-II - MI) squad.

Now, Goff is leaving for another opportunity.

Word began to circulate tonight that Goff, a native of Mississippi, will become the new head coach at McNeese State (FCS - LA).

“I cannot be more excited that Coach Goff is our next head football coach,” McNeese State Athletic Director Heath Schroyer shared. “He was at the top of my list from the start and he ended up there in the end.

Goff, who went 22-3 overall in two seasons with the Blazers, will be officially announced at a press conference tomorrow.

American Press notes that his deal is a 3-year deal which includes two rollover years that make it the richest contract in school history.

At McNeese State, he will face a bit of rebuild, as they're coming off their first two losing seasons in nearly two decades and he will be their fifth head coach since the 2015 season.

Before landing at Valdosta State, Goff turned around a Tiffin program from 0-11 to 9-2 in his final season. He left the rebuild with the Dragons with a 38-50 mark overall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Gary GoffMcNeese StateValdosta StateFCS

You May Like

Staff Tracker - UMass

UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the UMass staff under Don Brown is coming together via this page.

2 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Troy

Troy Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Troy staff is coming together under Jon Sumrall via this page.

2 hours ago
Todd Dodge

Farewell to a legend

Todd Dodge rode into the Texas sunset with his seventh state championship on Saturday, his second 3-peat, completing a career that revolutionized the spread passing game.

17 hours ago
Brian Kelly

Update on Brian Kelly's LSU staff: Coordinator positions coming into focus

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kelly is targeting a pair of playoff coaches -- one at the college level and one in the NFL for his top two assistant spots.

22 hours ago
Casula UMass

Don Brown's offensive coordinator is coming from the Michigan staff

Don Brown has landed a Michigan staffer to be his new offensive coordinator at UMass.

23 hours ago
Ashford_Patrick_cropped

VMI elevating former Tennessee Vol Patrick Ashford to offensive coordinator role

Ashford has previous stops at Vanderbilt, UT-Martin and Austin Peay

Dec 18, 2021
Urban Meyer

Jaguars reportedly fired Urban Meyer for cause

Meyer's 13-game NFL tenure was a disaster in every way imaginable.

Dec 18, 2021
IMG_9347

BREAKING: Georgia Tech, Geoff Collins poised to add fast-rising running backs coach

Collins' impressive overhaul continues, after adding Chip Long and now Mike Daniels

Dec 17, 2021