Sources: TCU adding former UNLV head coach to staff

Gary Patterson doesn't quite have Nick Saban's reputation for running a career rebirth program for coaches, but perhaps he should.

Gary Patterson doesn't quite have Nick Saban's reputation for running a career rebirth program for coaches, but perhaps he should.

In recent years both Sonny Dykes, after his departure from the head coach's post at California, and Tim Beck, after a decade atop the Pittsburg State program, have revived their careers with work under Patterson at TCU.

Now there's another former head coach joining the Horned Frogs' staff as an offensive analyst: former UNLV skipper Tony Sanchez.

Sources on Friday confirmed to FootballScoop that Sanchez has joined Patterson in Fort Worth, Texas, as an offensive analyst.

It's the first step back for Sanchez, who rose to national acclaim as a high school head coach at Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

After Sanchez won a six-pack of Nevada 4A State Championships, earning USA Today National Coach of the Year honors in 2014 along the way, he took on the daunting task of trying to revive the Runnin' Rebels' program.

Sanchez compiled a 20-40 record in five seasons atop the program, with his last season in 2019.

Following a year away from the game, Sanchez now is back at the collegiate level. He's carved a reputation through the years as a gifted offensive coach who works well with skill players.

Patterson has won 178 games in more than two decades atop the Horned Frogs program. TCU is coming off a 6-4 2020 season and opens its 2021 slate Sept. 4 at home against Duquesne.