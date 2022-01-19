Gary Patterson finally, officially, joining Texas staff

The future Hall of Famer will be a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, auditing the program from behind the scenes.

It's been 79 days since Gary Patterson and TCU parted ways, and seemingly 78 days since the rumors of Patterson to Texas started.

The two sides provided their non-official official confirmation on Tuesday night, when Patterson attended a Texas basketball game in a Longhorns sweater.

In theory, Patterson could have been visiting his old friend Chris Del Conte, enjoying some hard-earned down time in the middle of January for the first time in his adult life. To do so in a Longhorn sweater? Uh, no.

Patterson's crowning achievement was pushing TCU from the WAC, to Conference USA, to the Mountain West, to the Big East, and finally to the Big 12, and his 7-4 record against the University of Texas -- including a 6-1 stretch from 2014-20 -- was the glowing, burnt orange ruby near the middle of that crown.

Patterson told the Austin American-Statesman there was "nothing official" when asked on Tuesday night, but on Wednesday Horns247 and ESPN has joined the program as a special assistant to the head coach.

Patterson is expected to specialize in what he does best -- grind tape, evaluate prospects, and tinker with UT's 102nd-ranked defense -- behind the scenes while dipping out on all the excess duties required of the head coach.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.