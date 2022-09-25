Report: Geoff Collins has been let go at Georgia Tech

Collins went 10-28 in three seasons and change on the job.

Following their loss to UCF yesterday, Georgia Tech has decided to part ways with Geoff Collins, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. AD Todd Stansbury is likely to follow him, the paper reports.

A special meeting of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association board has been called for Monday afternoon, numerous outlets have shared.

In their game against UCF over the weekend, the Yellow Jackets had their fourth punt of the season blocked, which the Knights returned for a touchdown.

Per his contract, his buyout is $11.37 million.

Taking over a roster that was built for Paul Johnson's option offense, Collins faced a daunting task in rebuilding the Yellow Jackets roster as well as the program, and while they recruited really well, the results on the field weren't showing up.

Before taking over in Atlanta, Collins went 15-10 over two seasons leading Temple and had recent defensive coordinator stops at Mississippi State and Florida.

