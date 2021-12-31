Geoff Collins reportedly adding a D-II coordinator to his staff

As Geoff Collins continues to retool his staff, he's reportedly adding a coordinator from the D-II title game.

Before joining Gary Goff's staff at Valdosta State (D-II - GA), Jason Semore served as a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech.

Now Semore will reportedly be heading back to Georgia Tech in an on-the-field role for Geoff Collins.

Matt Zenitz tweets that Semore is joining the staff as linebackers coach.

Semore joined the Valdosta State staff in the summer of 2021 and coordinated a unit that made a run to the national championship, where they were defeated by Ferris State (D-II - MI) by a score of 58-17.

Georgia Tech wasn't Semore's first stint with Collins, as he previously served in a senior defensive advisor role while Collins was at Temple.

Earlier this week, Gary Goff announced he was bringing most of his coaching staff from Valdosta State, and Semore's name was notable not among those additions.

Now it appears he's set to head to major college football to reunite with Collins.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.