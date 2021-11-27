Geoff Collins returning to Georgia Tech in 2022

Nine wins in three seasons will be enough to earn Collins a fourth.

Geoff Collins will enter the 2022 season with a 6-game losing streak and the lowest winning percentage (.265) of any full-time coach in Georgia Tech history. But he will enter the 2022 season as Georgia Tech's head coach.

AD Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins in late 2018, confirmed as much on his midweek radio show.

“I have my man,” Stansbury said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Stansbury cited recruiting and the team's improving talent level as reasons to retain Collins for a fourth season. Tech's 2022 class ranks No. 22 nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings with two and a half weeks before the early signing period. That would stand as Collins' highest-rated class since he arrived in Atlanta.

Stansbury also referenced Georgia Tech's close losses as evidence the team is close to getting over the hump.

Georgia Tech dropped six games in which it could have tied or taken a fourth quarter lead with a score.

“Between the offense and defense and special teams, we’ve got to shrink that differential,” Stansbury said. “And if we can do that by 10 points, you’re looking at a totally different season. Where Coach is dialing in on what do, we need to do to close that differential, and it’s my job as the athletic director to give him and our players the resources they need to be successful to do that.”

