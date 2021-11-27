Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Publish date:

Geoff Collins returning to Georgia Tech in 2022

Nine wins in three seasons will be enough to earn Collins a fourth.
Author:

Geoff Collins will enter the 2022 season with a 6-game losing streak and the lowest winning percentage (.265) of any full-time coach in Georgia Tech history. But he will enter the 2022 season as Georgia Tech's head coach.

AD Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins in late 2018, confirmed as much on his midweek radio show.

“I have my man,” Stansbury said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stansbury cited recruiting and the team's improving talent level as reasons to retain Collins for a fourth season. Tech's 2022 class ranks No. 22 nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings with two and a half weeks before the early signing period. That would stand as Collins' highest-rated class since he arrived in Atlanta.

Stansbury also referenced Georgia Tech's close losses as evidence the team is close to getting over the hump. 

Georgia Tech dropped six games in which it could have tied or taken a fourth quarter lead with a score. 

“Between the offense and defense and special teams, we’ve got to shrink that differential,” Stansbury said. “And if we can do that by 10 points, you’re looking at a totally different season. Where Coach is dialing in on what do, we need to do to close that differential, and it’s my job as the athletic director to give him and our players the resources they need to be successful to do that.”

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Lincoln Riley LSU 1

On Lincoln Riley and LSU

2 hours ago
Kalen Deboer

Sources: Kalen DeBoer emerging as strong candidate at Washington

Fresno's second-year head coach has turned around the Bulldogs in short order

18 hours ago
Rhett Lashlee

At SMU, Rhett Lashlee reportedly in place to replace Sonny Dykes when he leaves for TCU

SMU will waste no time moving on from Sonny Dykes.

19 hours ago
Clay Helton

Sources: Clay Helton hiring new general manager from Auburn's staff

21 hours ago
Jonathan Smith

Oregon State has extended the contract of Jonathan Smith

After a breakout 7-win season, Oregon State has extended Jonathan Smith's deal

22 hours ago
Dave Clawson 3

Sources: Dave Clawson is about to get paid

The Wake Forest leader is in demand, with Virginia Tech and now Washington interested

23 hours ago
wofford team

Sources: Wofford making multiple staff changes on both offense, defense

The Terriers are regrouping after initial successes under Josh Conklin have been followed with surprising struggles on the field.

23 hours ago
Billy Napier

Sources: Billy Napier atop Florida's list

The Louisiana Cajuns head coach has turned that program into the preeminent Sun Belt Conference power. Plus, Napier has worked for both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney.

Nov 26, 2021