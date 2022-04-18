Georgia's national championship rings are in

The Dawgs' new jewelry celebrates the program's history and the finer points of the title-clinching victory over Alabama.

Forty-one years in the waiting, Georgia has its national championship. And now it has its championship rings.

The Jostens-made jewelry was unveiled Monday, a rock of diamond and gold and black and red.

My favorite detail? The 20 stones that represent the 20 unanswered points the Bulldogs scored over the game's final nine minutes, turning an 18-13 deficit into a 33-18 victory. It's a wonder they didn't find a way to include 79 total stones, representing each yard Kelee Ringo traveled on his title-clinching pick-six in the game's final minute.

With the rings in and the banner raised, now is the time to officially turn the page to the 2022 season. Of course, the coaching staff did so soon after they arrived from Indianapolis in January... and the fans have already turned the page to 2045 and Kirby Smart's eighth title.

