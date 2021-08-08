Georgia's Cochran absent; Muschamp moving to on-field role

The University of Georgia is missing special teams coordinator Scott Cochran, as he deals with what Kirby Smart termed a "health" issue in a statement Sunday. Will Muschamp is next man up for the Bulldogs.
Author:
Publish date:

One of the University of Georgia's most high-profile assistant coaches is not presently with the team.

Scott Cochran, the former long-time strength and conditioning coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama, rising to acclaim with the Crimson Tide, is not with Kirby Smart's Bulldogs' program as Georgia opens preseason camp in preparation for the 2021 season.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being,” Smart said in a statement, released by the University of Georgia. “We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Smart is elevating an old friend and veteran Southeastern Conference former head coach into the void left in Cochran's absence.

Will Muschamp is set to take over special teams' oversight for the Bulldogs, per sources and multiple reports; however, Robby Discher, a new addition to the Georgia staff this offseason after time as Billy Napier's special teams coordinator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Discher widely is held as a particularly adept special teams coach with a bright future, particularly after spending time with the well-regarded Billy Napier and now transitioning between the hedges.

Muschamp's stepping into a full-time, on-field capacity during Cochran's unspecified absence after previously joining Smart's staff in the offseason as an analyst. Muschamp's been a head coach at a pair of SEC schools – Florida and South Carolina – plus has defensive coordinator experience at multiple other Power 5 programs.

You May Like

Nick Saban Bobby Bowden

Nick Saban shares remembrance of Bobby Bowden, including the story of an amazing phone call

The two greatest coaches of their generations could've worked together once upon a time.

Bobby Bowden Passes

The legendary Florida State head coach has passed.

IMG_7710

Notre Dame hires former Army Special Ops serviceman into key analyst role

The Fighting Irish continue to enhance their football staff, this time giving a retired former United States Army Special Operations officer his break into the profession.

Credit: Monroe News-Star

Rich Rodriguez steps in as ULM interim head coach while Terry Bowden tends to ailing father

The Bowden family announced in July patriarch Bobby Bowden is battling terminal pancreatic cancer.

deion

The definitive list of everyone that should be calling coaches "Coach"

The creation of a simple flowchart should help everyone, including the media, navigate the "coach" vs. first name conundrum Deion Sanders and Jason Garret have so publicly made a big deal out o.

Tim Banks Tennessee

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 11: Tim Banks, Tennessee

At a program that's put the Power T in instability, Tim Banks hopes to bring a steady hand to Tennessee's defense

Jason Garrett

Giants' Garrett: 'We say good to see you, Coach'

With shades of Deion Sanders demanding he be addressed as 'Coach,' New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett had instructions for reporters after Garrett concluded his Thursday press conference.

Jess Simpson Miami

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 12: Jess Simpson, Miami

For years, Miami has been Next Year's Team. With an established QB and a re-tooled defensive staff led by Jess Simpson, next year is this year for The U.