Report: Georgia fills secondary role with Big Ten assistant

Fran Brown will leave Rutgers to coach defensive backs for the defending national champs.

Rutgers secondary coach Fran Brown will join the defending national champions in the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday.

A New Jersey native, Brown was the first defensive member of Greg Schiano's staff in Piscataway.

Brown played at Western Carolina while Matt Rhule was a staff member there and followed him to Temple, joining the staff in 2011 as director of internal operations and eventually becoming associate head coach in Rhule's final season in Philly.

Brown joined Rhule at Baylor as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach in 2017, then returned to Temple as co-defensive coordinator and corners coach in 2019.

Brown has been honored for his recruiting at Temple and Rutgers; 247Sports regarded him as the top recruiter on Rutgers' staff -- and a top 10 recruiter in the Big Ten -- in 2022. He also chopped 100 yards per game off Temple's passing defense average, and oversaw the most takeaways by a Rutgers defense in eight seasons during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Brown replaces Jahmile Addae, who took the secondary job on Mario Cristobal's new Miami staff.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.