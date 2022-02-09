Sources: Kirby Smart, Georgia adding former Duke special teams coordinator

Kirk Benedict, who had an eight-year run on David Cutcliffe's Duke University staff, is joining the reigning national champions staff of Georgia and coach Kirby Smart, sources tell FootballScoop.

A former commissioned officer in the United States Army who graduated from Army's prestigious Reconnaissance Course in 2011 and served three years on state in Germany and was deployed to Afghanistan, Benedict is set to become the Bulldogs' special teams analyst, per sources.

It's another strong addition for Smart, who in recent years has found value in a number of analysts with Power 5 coaching experience.

Benedict, who played collegiately at Davidson prior to his military service, helped tutor multiple All-Americans in special teams during his time at Duke. The Blue Devils also consistently had some of the top coverage units in both the ACC and national rankings.