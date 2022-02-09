Skip to main content

Sources: Kirby Smart, Georgia adding former Duke special teams coordinator

Kirk Benedict carved a reputation for strong teams units for the Blue Devils

Kirk Benedict, who had an eight-year run on David Cutcliffe's Duke University staff, is joining the reigning national champions staff of Georgia and coach Kirby Smart, sources tell FootballScoop.

A former commissioned officer in the United States Army who graduated from Army's prestigious Reconnaissance Course in 2011 and served three years on state in Germany and was deployed to Afghanistan, Benedict is set to become the Bulldogs' special teams analyst, per sources.

It's another strong addition for Smart, who in recent years has found value in a number of analysts with Power 5 coaching experience.

Benedict, who played collegiately at Davidson prior to his military service, helped tutor multiple All-Americans in special teams during his time at Duke. The Blue Devils also consistently had some of the top coverage units in both the ACC and national rankings.

You May Like

Allianz Arena

NFL continues its plan of world domination

The league will play its first of four German games this fall, the latest stepping stone to blanketing the globe with NFL football.

3 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh, Michigan filling offensive coordinator, other roles from within

After again losing his offensive and defensive coordinators, Jim Harbaugh is promoting from within

3 hours ago
Cristobal U

Mario Cristobal is reportedly adding another FBS offensive coordinator to staff

Frank Ponce, the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State, is reportedly joining Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami

3 hours ago
Ed Orgeron Nick Saban

Ed Orgeron on working for Alabama one day: "It will never happen."

The former LSU head coach hasn't ruled out an eventual return to the sideline, but did rule out ever donning crimson.

4 hours ago
Steve Wilks

Missouri loses defensive coordinator to NFL job

Steve Wilks has returned to the NFL after one season in Columbia.

6 hours ago
Coastal Carolina

Crowning the statistical champions across college football for the 2021 season

We studied 24 different stats to discover the best in each category across all five divisions

7 hours ago
Doug Marrone Bama

Saints reportedly considering Doug Marrone for offensive coordinator

Dennis Allen is looking to add former Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone to the staff, and there's also set to be an opening at offensive coordinator in New Orleans.

9 hours ago
ncaa stock 3

The effort to classify all FBS football players as employees is underway

Unfair labor practice charges were filed Tuesday by the National College Players Association against the NCAA, the Pac-12, and USC and UCLA

Feb 8, 2022