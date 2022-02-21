Skip to main content

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down

Matt Luke is reportedly stepping down after two seasons with the program.

After his tenure ended as the head coach at Ole Miss after two seasons, Matt Luke landed in a great situation on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia.

Luke's touch with the offensive line was evident, as the Bulldogs offense imposed their will on just about everyone and gave up just over one sack a game in their run to the national title last season.

Georgia has announced that Luke has decided to step away from coaching at this time.

In his official statement, Luke expresses an interest in spending more time with his family.

Kirby Smart shared the following statement on the departure of his offensive line coach.

"Matt Luke has made the decision to step away from coaching football. He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a National Championship. We are appreciate of everything he has done for Georgia football. Matt, Ashley and his children have been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Bulldog family and Athens community."

"We're working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line."

247 was among the first to initially report the news.

Luke's departure will also mark a significant loss for the team's recruiting efforts, as he's a highly regarded recruiter on Kirby Smart's staff.

Georgia has now lost a total of four assistant coaches from their national title staff this off season, as Luke joins Dan Lanning (head coach at Oregon), receivers coach Cortez Hankton (receivers coach / passing game coordinator at LSU) and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae (Miami secondary).

Tags
terms:
GeorgiaMatt Luke

You May Like

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Texas Tech fills staff hole with defensive hire

Former Vanderbilt defensive line coach and Oklahoma standout CJ Ah You is expected to join the Red Raiders staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

By Zach Barnett
34 minutes ago
Nick Saban podium

Nick Saban: "Everybody asks me when I want to retire. Retire from what?"

Preparing for his 16th season at Alabama, Saban made clear he's not thinking about the inevitable.

By Zach Barnett
6 hours ago
Credit: Boston Globe

NFHS releases new high school football rules for this fall

A number of rule changes are coming to the high school level, one of which will finally allow quarterbacks to throw the ball away and another that may impact coaching decisions at the end of each half.

By Doug Samuels
7 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says he hasn't done a single in-home visit yet

The Jackson State head coach has obliterated expectations for how an FCS school can recruit, and done so in an unconventional fashion.

By Zach Barnett
11 hours ago
Paul Petrino Idaho

Jim McElwain reportedly snagging former SEC and Big Ten offensive coordinator

Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

By Doug Samuels
11 hours ago
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Appalachian State reportedly hiring Kevin Barbay as new offensive coordinator

Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay is set to become the new offensive coordinator at App State, according to report

By Doug Samuels
12 hours ago
Liam Coen

Report: Kentucky losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Los Angeles Rams

Coen boosted Kentucky's scoring average by 48 percent in his one year on the bluegrass. That success earned him a ticket back to LA.

By Zach Barnett
12 hours ago
burns

Sources: Tennessee's Kodi Burns expected to join New Orleans Saints staff

Burns has also coached at Auburn, where he won a national title as a player

By John Brice
13 hours ago