Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down

Matt Luke is reportedly stepping down after two seasons with the program.

After his tenure ended as the head coach at Ole Miss after two seasons, Matt Luke landed in a great situation on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia.

Luke's touch with the offensive line was evident, as the Bulldogs offense imposed their will on just about everyone and gave up just over one sack a game in their run to the national title last season.

Georgia has announced that Luke has decided to step away from coaching at this time.

In his official statement, Luke expresses an interest in spending more time with his family.

Kirby Smart shared the following statement on the departure of his offensive line coach.

"Matt Luke has made the decision to step away from coaching football. He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a National Championship. We are appreciate of everything he has done for Georgia football. Matt, Ashley and his children have been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Bulldog family and Athens community."

"We're working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line."

247 was among the first to initially report the news.

Luke's departure will also mark a significant loss for the team's recruiting efforts, as he's a highly regarded recruiter on Kirby Smart's staff.

Georgia has now lost a total of four assistant coaches from their national title staff this off season, as Luke joins Dan Lanning (head coach at Oregon), receivers coach Cortez Hankton (receivers coach / passing game coordinator at LSU) and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae (Miami secondary).