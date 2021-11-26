Sources: Clay Helton hiring new general manager from Auburn's staff

Sources tell FootballScoop Clay Helton is planning to hire Ryan Smith as general manager of Georgia Southern football.

Smith currently serves as director of player personnel at Auburn.

Bryan Harsin hired Smith in March when Smith was on Mack Brown's staff at North Carolina. He previously had served on Gus Malzahn's staff at Auburn.

Clearly Helton is hiring a young man who has experience working with some of the best coaches in college football and one who knows the lay of the land well.

Smith, a graduate of Baylor, previously coached at Angelo State.

Auburn plays Alabama tomorrow.

Helton's staff is expected to begin to take shape following this weekend's games.

