December 3, 2021
Sources: Clay Helton, Georgia Southern adding Arkansas State assistant, eyeing WKU coach

Putting together his first Georgia Southern staff, Helton is targeting offensive coaches with experience in the region and with Helton
Ryan Aplin is on the verge of again becoming an offensive coordinator.

Sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Aplin, presently the running backs coach for the Arkansas State Red Wolves program, is set to join Clay Helton's inaugural Georgia Southern staff.

Aplin, per sources, is transitioning from his alma mater of Arkansas State to Helton's Georgia Southern program in an expected co-offensive coordinator role. It's another opportunity for Aplin to again call plays, an element that made the opportunity extremely intriguing to him, per sources.

Additionally, per sources, Helton also has targeted Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis to join his Eagles' staff. Ellis and the Hilltoppers are at UTSA this weekend playing for the Conference-USA championship.

Previously, Ellis and Helton most recently worked together at the University of Southern California, where Ellis was a general offensive assistant and then quarterbacks for two year's under Helton's guidance of the program.

A Tampa, Florida, native, Aplin has previous coaching experience across the South, including stints at Auburn University, North Alabama, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Helton last Sunday released nearly all of the remaining Georgia Southern staff as the program continued its transition from Chad Lunsford to Helton.

Expect more on Helton's staff in the coming days.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

