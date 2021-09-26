Georgia Southern reportedly parts ways with Chad Lunsford

Georgia Southern has parted ways with head coach Chad Lunsford, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday.

The Eagles lost to Louisiana, 28-20, on Saturday. It was the club's third straight loss of the season, dropping them to 1-3. The one victory came against FCS Gardner-Webb.

Lunsford exists Statesboro with a 28-21 overall record. He went 10-3, 7-6 and 8-5 in his three full seasons, including a New Orleans Bowl victory last season.

Lunsford had been a Georgia Southern staff member since 2013, arriving as wide receivers coach and rising the ranks from there. He took over as interim head coach in 2017 when Tyson Summers was fired after a season and a half on the job. The Eagles were 0-6 upon Summers' 2017 firing, and a 2-4 finish was enough to land him the full-time job heading into 2018.

However, the AD that promoted Lunsford is no longer in charge. Jared Benko took over as Georgia Southern's athletics director in 2020 after five years as a deputy AD and chief financial officer at Mississippi State.

