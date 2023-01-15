Georgia staffer and player die in car accident

Early Sunday morning, Georgia tragically lost two people in their program to a car accident.

Recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock both passed after the single-car accident.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Wiloock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," UGA shared in a statement.

"Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:45am, according to Athens-Clarke County police where the car left the road and struck two power poles, and then several trees.

Earlier Saturday the program had celebrated their second consecutive National Championship with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Please join us in praying for the families of those involved, as well as the entire Georgia program.