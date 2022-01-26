Skip to main content

Holt back in SunBelt, takes over offensive line duties at Georgia State

Former Appalachian State star also had a long run as Western Carolina assistant

John Holt, who played at a Sun Belt Conference program and started his coaching career there, is back in the conference.

Holt is the new offensive line coach at Georgia State.

He previously played at Appalachian State and started his coaching career with the Mountaineers at his alma mater, before a long run as a key offensive assistant at Football Championship Subdivision program and Southern Conference resident Western Carolina.

Holt comes aboard a Georgia State program coming off another strong season under head coach Shawn Elliott and offensive coordinator Josh Stepp.

The Panthers last fall engineered an 8-5 season that included a season-ending four-game winning streak that featured both an upset-win against Coastal Carolina and a Camellia Bowl win against Ball State.

Holt, a team captain for Jerry Moore during his standout-career at Appalachian State, has established himself as a veteran coach both along the offensive line and tight end positions, where he’s seen his pupils earn all-conference honors in those roles.

Holt spent the 2021 season as Dodge City Community College's offensive coordinator. 

Georgia State, just a few seasons removed from upsetting Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee Vols program inside Neyland Stadium, gets a pair of opportunity games to jump-start its 2022 schedule. The Panthers have back-to-back games at South Carolina and North Carolina on Sept. 3-10, respectively. 

