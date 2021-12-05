BREAKING: Georgia Tech hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator

Former Broyles Award finalist has been at Notre Dame, Tennessee and Tulane

Chip Long is back as a Power 5 offensive coordinator, and he's in a prime spot.

Sources with direct knowledge confirm Long has been hired as Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator.

Long helped revive Brian Kelly's career at Notre Dame, when the Fighting Irish struggled through a 4-8 2016 campaign.

Long arrived to South Bend, Indiana, after previous stops at Arizona State and Memphis and quickly helped revamp the Irish offense. Long helped Notre Dame to the first three of now five-straight double-digit wins seasons.

The 2018 Notre Dame team advanced to the College Football Playoff with Long as offensive play-caller, and the Irish offenses were among some of the best in the nation in red-zone scoring and efficiency.

It was that season that Long was a finalist for the prestigious Broyles Award, given annually to college football's top assistant coach.

Most recently, Long served the 2021 season as Tulane's offensive coordinator -- stamping his arrival back on the national scene with his Green Wave unit's opening-game performance at Oklahoma to start the season. They scored 35 points in a 40-35 loss at Oklahoma.

The 38-year-old Alabama native played collegiately at North Alabama, and he's worked under Mike Norvel and Bobby Petrino along a career that's seen Long help his teams to multiple conference titles and the 2018 CFP berth -- Notre Dame's first playoff foray.