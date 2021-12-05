Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Publish date:

BREAKING: Georgia Tech hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator

Former Broyles Award finalist has been at Notre Dame, Tennessee and Tulane
Author:

Chip Long is back as a Power 5 offensive coordinator, and he's in a prime spot.

Sources with direct knowledge confirm Long has been hired as Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator.

Long helped revive Brian Kelly's career at Notre Dame, when the Fighting Irish struggled through a 4-8 2016 campaign.

Long arrived to South Bend, Indiana, after previous stops at Arizona State and Memphis and quickly helped revamp the Irish offense. Long helped Notre Dame to the first three of now five-straight double-digit wins seasons.

The 2018 Notre Dame team advanced to the College Football Playoff with Long as offensive play-caller, and the Irish offenses were among some of the best in the nation in red-zone scoring and efficiency.

It was that season that Long was a finalist for the prestigious Broyles Award, given annually to college football's top assistant coach.

Most recently, Long served the 2021 season as Tulane's offensive coordinator -- stamping his arrival back on the national scene with his Green Wave unit's opening-game performance at Oklahoma to start the season. They scored 35 points in a 40-35 loss at Oklahoma.

The 38-year-old Alabama native played collegiately at North Alabama, and he's worked under Mike Norvel and Bobby Petrino along a career that's seen Long help his teams to multiple conference titles and the 2018 CFP berth -- Notre Dame's first playoff foray.

You May Like

cristobal

An update on Mario Cristobal and Miami...

There has been a lot of chatter today around Mario Cristobal and Miami, here's the latest.

1 hour ago
ACU football

Central Oklahoma tabs accomplished, veteran coach to lead program

Central Oklahoma (D-II) is turning to Adam Dorrel, who previously led a D-II powerhouse at Northwest Missouri State, as the new leader of their program.

2 hours ago
Brian Kelly LSU

Report: Recent contracts for college coaches expected to send NFL coaching pay upwards

A run of $90 million contracts could cause NFL coaching salaries to double or even triple in recent years.

3 hours ago
Michael Desormeaux

Louisiana promotes from within for next head coach

Former All-Sun Belt Cajun quarterback Michael Desormeaux will lead his alma mater's program.

4 hours ago
Joe Brady Panthers

Carolina Panthers fire Joe Brady

The 32-year-old will instantly become a high-level free agent in the college offensive coordinator market, should he so desire.

4 hours ago
florida

Sources: Napier adding two key components to Florida Gators' staff

6 hours ago
Kubik

Sources: ULM turning to familiar face to fill offensive coordinator role

Former ULM offensive coordinator Matt Kubik is returning to the program as offensive coordinator, per sources.

8 hours ago
CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 22: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

Report: Brent Venables is Oklahoma's top choice and deal could be done soon

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the top choice for the Oklahoma job, and he could be bringing a highly successful SEC coordinator along with him, according to a report.

9 hours ago