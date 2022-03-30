Skip to main content

Georgia Tech reportedly adds veteran college play caller to support staff

Former Tennessee and Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has reportedly joined the Georgia Tech staff.

Geoff Collins has reportedly added a veteran SEC offensive coordinator to his staff.

Collins and Georgia Tech have added Jim Chaney to the staff as an offensive analyst, according to Bryce Koon. FootballScoop can confirm the addition.

Chaney, who is 60, has previous stops as an offensive coordinator at Tennessee (twice), Arkansas, Pitt and Georgia.

He spent last season as an analyst in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

Chaney becomes the latest addition of a retooled offensive staff that includes new offensive coordinator Chip Long as the program enters a critical fourth season under Collins. 

The new offensive staff also includes former Buffalo running backs coach Mike Daniels, who will work with the running backs and former Tennessee quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, who actually coached the quarterbacks for the Vols while Chaney served as the Vols offensive coordinator in 2019-20.

The Yellow Jackets have managed three wins in each of Collins' first three seasons to go 9-25 so far, and are looking to make their first bowl game of the Collins era with the new additions to the offensive staff.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

