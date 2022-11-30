Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Georgia Tech parted ways with Geoff Collins after a 1-3 start to his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets. 

Brent Key stepped in as the interim head coach and led the team to a 4-4 finish, including a pair of wins over ranked opponents on the road.

While there was discussion connecting Willie Fritz to the job heading into conference championship week, Brent Key ultimately was named head coach.

2024 HEAD COACH
BRENT KEY
Georgia Tech Interim HC / OL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Chip Long (OC / TEs)
Del Alexander (WRs)
Donald Hill-Eley (RBs)
Chris Weinke (QBs)
Will Glover (Offensive QC)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INTERIM HC
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
David Turner (Assistant HC Defense / Defensive Run Game Coordinator)
Andrew Thacker (DC)
Jason Semore (STC / LBs)
Travares Tillman (DBs / PGC)
Larry Knight (DL)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Jason Semore (STC / DBs)
JB Hall Jr (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Lewis Caralla (Head S&C)
Karson Block (Assistant S&C)
Sean Boyle (Assistant S&C)
Thomas Gordon (Assistant S&C)
Chad Smith (Assistant S&C)
Anthony Parker (Director of Player Development)
Scott Wallace (Director of Football Operations)
Jon Blake (Assistant DFO)
Pat Boyle (Football Research and Analytics)
Jim Chaney (Special Assistant to the Head Coach)
Nathan Brock (Graduate Assistant)
Alec Brown (Graduate Assistant)
Tommy Gerhard (Graduate Assistant)
Kenny Lucky (Graduate Assistant)
Kenyatta Watson (Director of Scouting and Pro Liason)
Thomas Guerry (Director of Player Personnel)
Kyle Glover (Director of On-Campus Recruiting)
Brooks Barruneau (Associate Director of Player Personnel)

