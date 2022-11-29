Skip to main content

Georgia Tech planning to promote Brent Key to head coach

Georgia Tech is planning to drop the interim tag from Brent Key and make him the program's new head coach.

Ross Dellenger was among the first to share the news and FootballScoop has been told the same. 

Sources tell FootballScoop Georgia Tech leadership believes the nucleus of players are there to win and that Key demonstrated he can lead them to success. 

Leadership met with Willie Fritz over the weekend and was hopeful to have a commitment from him at that time. Once Fritz would not commit until after Tulane's championship game, the decision was made to move forward with Key to secure the team, seeking to keep many of the best players out of the portal. 

This morning Willie Fritz announced he would be remaining at Tulane. Tulane officials were quite happy

After taking over the Yellow Jackets following the dismissal of Geoff Collins early in the year, Key led the program to an admirable 4-4 finish.

Two of those wins came over top 25 programs in Pitt and North Carolina, with both of those wins coming on the road.

Key is a Georgi Tech alumnus that played offensive line for the program from 1997-2000.

He left a job on Nick Saban's Alabama staff to return to his alma mater under Geoff Collins in 2019, and was named assistant head coach / run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Key, who served as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech when his playing career ended, also has coaching stops at Western Carolina and UCF.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

