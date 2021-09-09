Georgia to honor Mark Richt

The Bulldogs will bring their former coach back to Sanford Stadium for their Nov. 6 game with Missouri.

Georgia will bring former head Bulldog Mark Richt back to campus for the Nov. 6 game with Missouri, the program announced Thursday.

"We are so appreciative of all of Coach Richt's contributions to the University of Georgia," Brooks said. "His impact on Georgia football, the Athletic Association and the Athens community is immeasurable. We are thrilled we are able to honor him at Sanford Stadium this season."



Richt announced this summer he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, though he has continued working for ACC Network this season.

Richt coached 15 seasons at Georgia, going 145-51 with two SEC titles, six SEC East crowns, and seven AP Top 10 finishes. His 2002 team went 13-1 and finished No. 3 in both polls, and in 2007 his Bulldogs went 11-2 and closed the year at No. 2 in the AP poll, the program's highest finish since its 1980 national title. Georgia was a play away from playing for, and likely winning, the 2012 national championship.

Eighty-four of Richt's players were selected in the NFL Draft and 106 earned spots on All-SEC teams.

After departing Georgia in 2015, Richt immediately landed the head coaching job at Miami, his alma mater. The Hurricanes won their first ACC Coastal title in 2017. Richt retired from coaching in 2018.

"Katharyn and I are excited about being honored on November 6 in Sanford Stadium," Richt said. "Athens and the University of Georgia have been very special to us and we are humbled to be a part of the great history and tradition of the football program. We also would like to thank the people of Georgia for the love and support we felt throughout our time in Athens."

