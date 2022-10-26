Skip to main content

Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Chances are you've got a get-back coach. But what about a "get-to" coach?

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.

Minter's defense in Ann Arbor ranks third nationally in scoring, behind only Illinois and Georgia through seven games.

A huge part of any defense playing at a high level is getting guys to swarm to the football, and Jim Harbaugh explained their way of ensuring that happens at Michigan with a "get-to" coach.

Everyone has heard of a "get-back" coach. He's that guy - often a strength coach - tugging back at the belt of the head coach or coordinator who is inching his way onto the field constantly as well as keeping players back too.

Well, as Harbaugh explains, the get-to coach has a bit of a different duty.

"Every team has a get back coach. A guy keeping the guys back on the sideline."

"We have instituted a get-to coach. Let's get to the ball. Can we get five guys? Can we get six? Can we get seven or eight?"

Not surprisingly, Harbaugh says he has taken on the responsibility of being the get-to coach on staff, and has enlisted the help of others as well.

"If we're only getting one guy to the ball, or two or three, that's not enough."

Hear more from Harbaugh in the clip.

