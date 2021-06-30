Felker, Moses taking on new roles at prominent junior college programs

Ryan Felker is stepping down from a head coaching post in order to focus solely on offensive play-calling. Dante Moses is adding the top headset to his defensive coordinator duties.



Ryan Felker is giving up the head coaching reins to focus solely on play-calling duties.

The veteran junior college coach is giving up his spot as Gila River (Arizona) head coach in order to become the offensive coordinator at nationally regarded Garden City Community College in Kansas, sources on Wednesday told FootballScoop.

For the 2021 season, Gila River is turning to defensive coordinator Dante Moses as its interim head coach.

Felker's spent nearly a decade as a junior college head coach, focusing primarily in Arizona between his shorter stay just ending at Gila River and his previous tenure atop the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds' program.

Felker also has deep high school coaching experience in his background.

Moses, an Adams State graduate who started his coaching career at Arcadia High School in the Phoenix area, has served as Gila's defensive coordinator since January 2020.

Ryan Felker leaving gila river (AZ) head coaching post to go to national juco power Garden City Community College. Felker served a long time as head coach at Mesa CC as well

Dante Moses is defensive coordinator and assumes the interim coach title for the 2021 season

