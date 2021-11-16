Graceland is looking for a new head coach

Graceland (NAIA - IA) is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with head coach Nate Robinson.

Nate Robinson and Graceland University have parted ways as the school has announced a change in leadership atop the football program.

Robinson led the program for three seasons, starting in 2019. They played in a few tight games that first season, but ultimately finished winless. They played a shortened five-game schedule last fall, but failed to find a win then as well.

This year, Graceland finished 0-11 with their closest loss a 14-point defeat at the hands of Missouri Valley. They were outscored 599-94 this fall.

"Coach Robinson was dedicated in his service to the university and built a culture of respect on his team that permeated throughout the campus," AD Brady McKillip shared in the school's release.

"I am thankful that I was able to work alongside Nate for these past several years. While we did not always get the results that we hoped for on the field, he always has been committed to producing student athletes that Graceland can be proud of in the world."

For four years prior to being named head coach, Robinson served as an assistant on the staff. He worked in a variety of roles including mentoring the running backs, wide receivers and special teams during that time.

Past coaching stops for Robinson include his alma mater MacMurray College (D-III - IL) and Allegheny (D-III - PA).

Graceland plans for a national search for a new head coach to begin immediately.

