November 15, 2021
Sources: Change coming atop HBCU power Grambling

The Tigers are moving on from Broderick Fobbs after eight years, sources tell FootballScoop.
Change is coming atop one of the all-time storied programs in the realm of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Multiple sources on Monday tell FootballScoop that Grambling State University is set to part ways with veteran head coach Broderick Fobbs.

Sources indicated the primary question surrounding the end of the Fobbs era coming to its conclusion at Grambling simply is whether or not Fobbs will coach the Bayou Classic in two weeks against arch-rival Southern University inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Leading the Tigers' program the past eight seasons, Fobbs generated one of the greatest three-year runs in Grambling State history from 2015-17. The Tigers won 32 games, a trio of Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division crowns and the 2016 Celebration Bowl.

But for a variety of reasons, Fobbs & Co. struggled to maintain that level of winning in recent seasons.

The Tigers, just 3-7 this year and losers of three in a row going into the annual end-of-the-regular-season rivalry, finished the COVID-19-shortened 2021 spring season winless in four games that included a 49-7 spring-ending loss to Southern.

Grambling posted second-place ties as well as 6-5 marks in the 2018-19 seasons before it dropped 11 of its last 14 games.

A Grambling alum who played for the legendary Eddie Robinson, Fobbs reenergized the Tigers' program and won SWAC Coach of the Year honors in his first three seasons.

Update> The University has now announced the move. 

"Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves  will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.


"Earlier today, I informed head coach of my decision to make a change in leadership of our football program," Scott said. " is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men. We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition."

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

