Sources: Grambling State eyes NFL coaching veteran Hue Jackson for head coaching spot

The former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach spent this past season on Eddie George's Tennessee State staff.

The Deion Effect, or is it the Coach Prime Influence, remains real across college football – especially at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities level.

After Sanders' coming-out-party atop the Jackson State program this fall, complete with the Tigers' first Southwestern Athletic Conference title since 2007 and first-ever Celebration Bowl bid, multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Grambling State University is potentially set to follow Jackson State's NFL-Deion model.

Numerous sources tell FootballScoop that NFL coaching veteran Hue Jackson, a former NFL head coach with decades of experiences, has emerged as Grambling State's top choice for its head-coaching vacancy.

Talks between Grambling officials and Jackson, per sources with knowledge, have intensified in the past 48 to 72 hours. Per sources, Alabama State officials last month also spoke with Jackson regarding their coaching vacancy, which was filled by ASU alum Eddie Robinson Jr.

GSU needs a replacement for Broderick Fobbs, fired last month after eight largely successful seasons atop the Tigers' program.

Jackson started his coaching career at the collegiate level in the late-1980s, but he cracked into the NFL in 2001 and remained a coach at that level – including one year as the Oakland Raiders head coach and three atop the Cleveland Browns – through 2018.

After a couple years to regroup, Jackson spent this past year on Eddie George's inaugural Tennessee State University staff.