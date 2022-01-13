Skip to main content

Gregg Brandon announces his retirement after impressive run at Colorado School of Mines

After overseeing the most successful period in school history, Gregg Brandon has decided to retire.

Colorado School of Mines (D-II) head coach Gregg Brandon has been a part of the coaching profession for more than four decades.

But after some conversations with his wife and those close to him he decided now is the time to step away.

"After many thoughtful conversations with my wife Robyn, family, and close friends, we made the decision to retire from the coaching profession," Brandon shared in the school's statement.

Over the last seven seasons, Brandon oversaw the most successful period in program history. During that time, they captured four RMAC championships and made four tournament appearances

He established the program as one of the best in the country, going 59-15 in his time at Colorado Mines.

This past season they made their deepest run in the playoffs with a run to the national semifinals where they bowed out with a 12-2 record and #3 final ranking.

A veteran of major college football before taking the job at Mines, Brandon stepped in after Urban Meyer to lead Bowling Green for six seasons, including an 11-win season that first year. Overall, he retires with an impressive 103-45 record as a head coach at Mines and BG.

During his time as an assistant, Brandon worked with receivers at places like Wyoming, Northwestern and Colorado before joining Urban Meyer's Bowling Green staff as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. After being let go at Bowling Green in 2008, Brandon went on to hold coordinator titles at Virginia, Wyoming and New Mexico State before landing the Mines job in 2015.

Please join us in wishing all the best for coach Brandon in whatever this next chapter of his life holds.

A search for his replacement will begin immediately and the release shares that Brandon and his staff will continue to work through February 1st to recruit the next generation of Orediggers.

