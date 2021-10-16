October 16, 2021
Publish date:

Shooting during Mobile, Alabama high school game leaves four injured, one critically

Multiple media reports and video captured the horrific tragedy late Friday night in Alabama's fourth-largest city, the second shooting in two years there during a prep football game.
Author:

A horrifying scene, with a shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, unfolded late Friday night in a tragedy that has left at least four people injured, including one critically, according to multiple media reports.

Police told media that at least four victims of gunshots were immediately transported to a Mobile-area hospital and that one unidentified individual endured “life-threatening injury”, at nearly 10 p.m. CST Friday during the game featuring area high schools Vigor and Williamson.

Officer Katrina Frazier, Mobile Police Department spokeswoman, updated media on the tragic shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the 73-year-old community venue that has been the longtime host of the college football Senior Bowl all-star game and the 22-year-old Lending Tree Bowl.

"Multiple injuries have been reported," according to Frazier's statement on behalf of the Mobile P.D., "and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury."

Frazier also formally declared the situation now an active investigation into the violence.

The stadium has previously been the scene of gun-violence; in 2019, six people were shot and nine people injured after a shooting occurred during another prep game that also featured Williamson High School against LeFlore High School, another Mobile-city school.

Mobile is the fourth-largest city in the state of Alabama, with a population around 188,000, and is home to one of the top-20 largest ports in the United States.

FootballScoop will update the story as more information becomes available throughout the weekend.

You May Like

freeman

Marcus Freeman: 'The Gold Standard' Notre Dame assistant driven for success

Notre Dame's defensive coordinator is on a track to becoming a head coach. It's a matter of when, not if, say those who know him best.

20 hours ago
David Beaty

David Beaty exits NCAA purgatory, announces return to coaching

"Today's just a great day for my family and I," the ex-Kansas coach said, officially freed on Thursday to once again pursue his coaching career.

Oct 14, 2021
Nick Saban

USA Today releases 2021 edition of highest-paid FBS head coaches

College football's highest-paid coach is also its biggest bargain.

Oct 14, 2021
Lane Kiffin

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it once again.

20 hours ago
Andre Patterson Vikings

Vikings assistant's message of hope and navigating life shines bright amid tragic shooting at St. Paul bar

Andre Patterson, a coaching veteran with nearly 40 years of experience, shares an inspiring answer of hope when asked if he feels his work in the community has been "in vain" after the tragic shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one dead and injured 14 others.

Oct 14, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The Lane Train returns to Knoxville, a massive game for Sark, and Kentucky takes its turn with Goliath

The most comprehensive college football preview on the Internet.

Oct 14, 2021
James Franklin Kirk Ferentz

James Franklin brings receipts to Kirk Ferentz's claim that Penn State faked injuries

"We don't coach it. We don't teach it," Franklin said of the accusation Penn State faked injuries in its loss to Iowa.

Oct 13, 2021
Lincoln Riley Spencer Rattler

Lincoln Riley has a full-blown QB controversy on his hands

After the OU student newspaper witnessed freshman QB Caleb Williams playing with the first team, Riley has put his entire programs under wraps. But that ploy can only work for so long.

Oct 13, 2021