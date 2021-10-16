Shooting during Mobile, Alabama high school game leaves four injured, one critically

Multiple media reports and video captured the horrific tragedy late Friday night in Alabama's fourth-largest city, the second shooting in two years there during a prep football game.

A horrifying scene, with a shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, unfolded late Friday night in a tragedy that has left at least four people injured, including one critically, according to multiple media reports.

Police told media that at least four victims of gunshots were immediately transported to a Mobile-area hospital and that one unidentified individual endured “life-threatening injury”, at nearly 10 p.m. CST Friday during the game featuring area high schools Vigor and Williamson.

Officer Katrina Frazier, Mobile Police Department spokeswoman, updated media on the tragic shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the 73-year-old community venue that has been the longtime host of the college football Senior Bowl all-star game and the 22-year-old Lending Tree Bowl.

"Multiple injuries have been reported," according to Frazier's statement on behalf of the Mobile P.D., "and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury."

Frazier also formally declared the situation now an active investigation into the violence.

The stadium has previously been the scene of gun-violence; in 2019, six people were shot and nine people injured after a shooting occurred during another prep game that also featured Williamson High School against LeFlore High School, another Mobile-city school.

Mobile is the fourth-largest city in the state of Alabama, with a population around 188,000, and is home to one of the top-20 largest ports in the United States.

FootballScoop will update the story as more information becomes available throughout the weekend.