Gus Malzahn reportedly has his offensive coordinator

Darin Hinshaw is set for his fourth stint as a Knight, per report.

Darin Hinshaw is set to become UCF's offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

For Hinshaw, this will be his fourth different stop in Orlando.

He was first a record-setting Knights quarterback in the mid-90s, then returned to Orlando after his playing career as a graduate assistant and later quarterbacks coach in 1999-00. 

Many years later, Hinshaw returned a second time as an analyst for Gus Malzahn's 2021 UCF team, a group coordinated by GJ Kinne that went 9-4 under their first-year head coach.

After a year off the field, Hinshaw returned to the grass as UAB's offensive coordinator, but was not retained upon the hiring of Trent Dilfer.

At UCF, Hinshaw will replace Chip Lindsey, who replaced Phil Longo at North Carolina.

UCF finished 33rd nationally in yards per play and 31st in scoring (32.9 points per game) en route to a 9-5 finish. 

Hinshaw will be UCF's seventh offensive coordinator in as many seasons. In addition to the aforementioned Lindsey and Kinne, recent UCF offenses have been led by Alex Golesh, Anthony Tucker, Jeff Lebby, Josh Heupel and Troy Walters.

In addition to UAB, Hinshaw has served as an offensive coordinator, co-coordinator or passing game coordinator for Kentucky, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

