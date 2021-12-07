Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:

Hall of Fame NAIA coach calls it a career

Longtime Georgetown (NAIA - KY) head coach, and NAIA Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cronin has announced his decision to retire.
Author:

Bill Cronin has been on the Georgetown (NAIA - KY) sidelines for over three decades and has led the program for the past 25 seasons.

In a private meeting yesterday with his team, Cronin told them that 2021 was his final season as he has decided to retire.

Cronin's career has been legendary. The veteran head coach compiled 218 wins, 14 conference titles, and he led the Tigers to 16 appearances in the NAIA postseason.

He was part of the school's very first national title as offensive coordinator in 1991 and was the head coach during their four trips to the national title game from 1999-2002.

The Tigers won back-to-back national titles in 2000 and 2001, and lost in 1999 (to Northwestern Oklahoma State) and 2002 (to Carroll)

In 2019, Cronin was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Please join us in wishing all the best for coach Cronin in the next chapter of his life.

Tags
terms:
GeorgetownnaiaKentuckybill cronin

You May Like

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Update at Texas Tech

Joey McGuire's offensive staff is close to complete.

12 hours ago
Washington

Sources: Washington, Kalen DeBoer snagging Courtney Morgan from Michigan

It's a reunion for DeBoer and Morgan, who is set to run the Huskies' personnel department

16 hours ago
Manny Diaz

Manny Diaz expresses disappointment in farewell letter

Manny Diaz opens his farewell letter by making it very clear how he feels about the way his firing at Miami went down

16 hours ago
Ryan Carty

Former Blue Hen QB reportedly set to become Delaware head coach

Ryan Carty is expected to take over his alma mater's program at the conclusion of Sam Houston's playoff run

16 hours ago
Bob Shoop Miss State

Jeff Scott hiring veteran defensive coordinator with Big 10 and SEC experience at USF

Former Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop is stepping back into the defensive play calling role for Jeff Scott at USF.

16 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Miami

Miami Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Mario Cristobal's Miami staff is coming together via this page.

16 hours ago
Keith Patterson

Sources: Keith Patterson to be Abilene Christian head coach

The former Texas Tech defensive coordinator will be a first-time head coach at the college level.

18 hours ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Details of Lane Kiffin's new deal at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin got a significant raise and some attractive incentives in his new contract.

19 hours ago