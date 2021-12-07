Hall of Fame NAIA coach calls it a career

Longtime Georgetown (NAIA - KY) head coach, and NAIA Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cronin has announced his decision to retire.

Bill Cronin has been on the Georgetown (NAIA - KY) sidelines for over three decades and has led the program for the past 25 seasons.

In a private meeting yesterday with his team, Cronin told them that 2021 was his final season as he has decided to retire.

Cronin's career has been legendary. The veteran head coach compiled 218 wins, 14 conference titles, and he led the Tigers to 16 appearances in the NAIA postseason.

He was part of the school's very first national title as offensive coordinator in 1991 and was the head coach during their four trips to the national title game from 1999-2002.

The Tigers won back-to-back national titles in 2000 and 2001, and lost in 1999 (to Northwestern Oklahoma State) and 2002 (to Carroll)

In 2019, Cronin was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Please join us in wishing all the best for coach Cronin in the next chapter of his life.