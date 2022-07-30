Hawaii, Timmy Chang welcoming back veteran CFL, college coach to Warriors' football staff

Jeff Reinebold, whose career in football spans parts of five decades, is returning to the University of Hawaii.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Reinebold, a former South Bend, Indiana, resident and graduate of Indiana University-South Bend, is returning to the Rainbow Warriors’ staff as a director of player development for iconic former Hawaii All-American quarterback and first-year head coach Timmy Chang, sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop.

Reinebold, a staple on June Jones’ Hawaii staffs in the mid-2000s and parts of a pair of Warriors’ bowl squads, including the fabled Sugar Bowl team, also helped three Hawaii defensive linemen to be drafted into the NFL during that time.

Additionally, in a career touching back to 1981, Reinebold has coached at Montana, Louisiana Tech, SMU and New Mexico; the Canadian-born Reinebold also has more than 15 years’ experience coaching in the Canadian Football League.

The Chang era atop the helm of the Hawaii program initiates next month with the first of a compelling three-game stretch to open the Warriors’ 2022 season. Hawaii hosts Clark Lea’s second Vanderbilt squad Aug. 27 to open the season and the next week also entertains a Western Kentucky squad coming off a record-setting season under Tyson Helton.

Hawaii then travels to the Big House to face Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad Sept. 10.