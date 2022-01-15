Skip to main content

Hawaii, coach Todd Graham part ways

After two years atop the Warriors' program, Graham's run is over

Aloha, Todd Graham.

The University of Hawaii football coach announced his resignation from the school late Friday night in a joint press release that quoted both Graham and Hawaii athletics director David Matlin.

A former Mesquite, Texas, native, who has been a head coach at Power 5 programs Arizona State and Pittsburgh, in addition to top stints at Rice and Tulsa prior to his work at Hawaii, Graham navigated the Warriors to a .500 ledger in his two seasons atop the program after Nick Rolovich left Hawaii to take over for Mike Leach at Washington State.

But it hardly was smooth sailing for Graham or Hawaii leadership during his barely two-year run. There persistent murmurings of player discontentment from the Warriors’ roster, and Hawaii’s athletics department also has been shackled with significant budgetary woes.

Since November, a whopping 17 Hawaii football players have entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal – including Graham’s son, Michael, late last month.

Additionally, the state of Hawaii has imposed some of the most restrictive lockdown-measures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

“We enjoyed many successes under his leadership,” Maltin said in the release, “even as he faced pandemic conditions, the withdrawal of Aloha Stadium, and the prohibition of any fans for nearly all of his time with us.”

Added Graham, in part, “After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all of the challenges of 2020 and 2021.”

Per Hawaii’s release, since Graham resigned his post atop the program, the school will not owe the veteran coach any additional monies from the original five-year pact he signed with the school in January 2020. Graham, per public information, was scheduled to make $800,000 per year in base salary for each of his final three seasons at Hawaii.

The school said it will immediately commence a nationwide search for Graham’s replacement.

You May Like

LSU Helmet

Bolstering personnel and recruiting, LSU hiring key staff member away from Fisher, Texas A&M

Michael Ferrara is set to join Will Redmond in a revamped LSU personnel department

5 hours ago
Photo credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Don't expect the College Football Playoff to expand anytime soon

On Friday, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips all but guaranteed the 4-team format will remain through the 2025 season.

12 hours ago
florida-atlantic

Sources: Florida Atlantic hiring offensive coordinator from Conference USA rival

Brent Dearmon is leaving Middle Tennessee for FAU, sources tell FootballScoop.

13 hours ago
Notre Dame Ohio State

A dozen non-conference games to look forward to in 2022

As we embark on the long, dark tunnel of the college football offseason, let these games serve as your light.

14 hours ago
buffalo

Sources: Buffalo making change atop defense

The Bulls are retooling after Maurice Linguist's first season as head coach

Jan 13, 2022
Michigan

Sources: Elston expected to leave Notre Dame for D-line job at Michigan

After turning down LSU, Mike Elston is on the move

Jan 13, 2022
David Culley

David Culley will not get a second season with the Houston Texans

After 40 years of waiting, Culley finally got an NFL head job, and it was one of the most impossible jobs in football.

Jan 13, 2022
Ohio State players run onto the field at the end of a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sources: Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles

Both coaches served as defensive graduate assistants for Oklahoma State

Jan 13, 2022