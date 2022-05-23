Florida A&M tabs former SEC player, assistant coach Henry as Rattlers' offensive coordinator

Henry reunites with Willie Simmons after stints at three different SEC programs

After seeing his last offensive coordinator land a job in the NFL, Willie Simmons again has a new play-caller for his Florida A&M Rattlers’ program.

FAMU has hired Joseph Henry to replace KJ Black after Black landed with the Los Angeles Rams.

And Henry has big-time college football experience, particularly in the Southeastern Conference. Henry, a former Arkansas walk-on who earned a scholarship from the Razorbacks during his playing career, has served on SEC staffs at his alma mater, as well as Missouri and, most recently, LSU, where Henry was the assistant offensive line coach and handled the full-time duties during the Tigers’ bowl preparations.

With a return to the Rattlers, Henry also reunites with Simmons – with whom he previously coached at both Prairie View A&M as well as FAMU.

A former AFCA 30-under-30 selection, Henry also has held coaching posts at Birmingham-Southern as well as UAB.

The Rattlers open their season Aug. 27 at North Carolina and follow a week later with a showdown against Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami – where the two teams met to open last season, and Coach Prime’s JSU squad eked out a 7-6 win.