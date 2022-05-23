Skip to main content

Florida A&M tabs former SEC player, assistant coach Henry as Rattlers' offensive coordinator

Henry reunites with Willie Simmons after stints at three different SEC programs

After seeing his last offensive coordinator land a job in the NFL, Willie Simmons again has a new play-caller for his Florida A&M Rattlers’ program.

FAMU has hired Joseph Henry to replace KJ Black after Black landed with the Los Angeles Rams.

And Henry has big-time college football experience, particularly in the Southeastern Conference. Henry, a former Arkansas walk-on who earned a scholarship from the Razorbacks during his playing career, has served on SEC staffs at his alma mater, as well as Missouri and, most recently, LSU, where Henry was the assistant offensive line coach and handled the full-time duties during the Tigers’ bowl preparations.

With a return to the Rattlers, Henry also reunites with Simmons – with whom he previously coached at both Prairie View A&M as well as FAMU.

A former AFCA 30-under-30 selection, Henry also has held coaching posts at Birmingham-Southern as well as UAB.

The Rattlers open their season Aug. 27 at North Carolina and follow a week later with a showdown against Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami – where the two teams met to open last season, and Coach Prime’s JSU squad eked out a 7-6 win.

You May Like

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher says one of Texas A&M's 11 early enrollees has an NIL deal

The man that recruited A&M's record-breaking '22 class remains indignant toward rumors about how much they may or may not have gotten paid to become Aggies.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
NFL

NFL to get minority coaches, executives in front of ownership this week

The NFL is flying 60 minority coaches and talent evaluators to meet with owners during league meetings.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Steve Spurrier

In Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud, Steve Spurrier asks: 'Did Saban say something that wasn't true?'

Florida's legendary coach and former Heisman Trophy winner wades into the SEC's contentious war of words

By John BriceMay 21, 2022
Calvin Magee

Mourning the passing of Calvin Magee

College coaching veteran Calvin Magee passed away today at age 59.

By Doug SamuelsMay 20, 2022
Eberflus Chicago

Matt Eberflus lays out the 4-step process to developing the ultimate player-coach relationship

Matt Eberflus cut his coaching teeth under coaches like Nick Saban, Gary Pinkel, Monte Kiffin, and Rod Marinelli and shares what they taught him about the player-coach relationship aspect of his coaching philosophy.

By Doug SamuelsMay 20, 2022
Deion Sanders

Like Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders declines Nick Saban's call, says 'We need to talk publicly'

Deion Sanders sounded off after Saban's bombastic comments on recruiting, NIL

By John BriceMay 19, 2022
SEC

SEC issues public reprimands for both Saban and Jimbo

Greg Sankey and the SEC hit Saban and Jimbo with what amounts to slaps on the wrist for their public spat.

By Doug SamuelsMay 19, 2022
Jimbo Saban

Nick Saban attempts to clear the air with apology, adds "I feel bad about it"

By Doug SamuelsMay 19, 2022