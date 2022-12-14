Skip to main content

Sources: North Carolina A&T making change atop Aggies' football program

Sam Washington had guided A&T the past five years

North Carolina A&T and head coach Sam Washington are parting ways.

Multiple sources Wednesday tell FootballScoop that Washington and the Aggies have separated from Washington's leadership atop the program.

North Carolina A&T just finished up a 7-4 season and 

Washington guided the Aggies to 19 combined wins in his first two seasons at the helm, including his debut 10-win campaign at the helm in 2018.

But the past two seasons showed a small dip, with the program compiling a 12-10 ledger as Washington guided the Aggies' transition into the Big South Conference.

Washington has carved a distinguished coaching career at a number of HBCU football programs, including Grambling, Mississippi Valley State, North Carolina Central and Bethune-Cookman. Additionally, Washington also previously served as internship with the NFL's Tampa Bay Bucs. 

The Aggies are scheduled to open their 2023 season at UAB, which just completed its coaching transition when the Blazers hired former NFL standout and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer to head up the program. 

