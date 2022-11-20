Skip to main content

FootballScoop Rewind Podcast: "The Vols are broken," USC rises and Big Ten looks ... tepid

Examining the biggest games from the weekend of college football and peeking at the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs brackets

It was expected to be largely a weekend of blowouts.

Few games stood out on the calendar aside from UCLA-USC and Utah at Oregon.

Then, South Carolina happened. The Gamecocks got one of the program's biggest wins over a top-five opponent of any point since 2010, absolutely shellacking the Tennessee Vols.

In the process, UT lost its star quarterback, Hendon Hooker, and mysteriously played without its senior do-everything linebacker Jeremy Banks. What's the real story there?

And what about Bret Bielema blasted Big Ten officials while Michigan and Ohio State looked anything but big or grand in lumbering wins against overmatched foes?

We examine all these items, update the search at Georgia Tech and more in our latest podcast: 

