Here's the ideal Coaches Film Room lineup for TCU vs. Georgia

Dating back to the final year of the BCS National Title, ESPN has put together a cast of coaches and put cameras in the room to get their insight during a MegaCast viewing option for the National Championship game.

Outside of ESPN's mistake of leaving it on the cutting room floor for the 2019 national title game, it has remained a favorite option to consume the game among coaches.

Last year, ESPN decided to have Jimbo Fisher and his staff in-house to break down the game because he was the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him head-to-head.

Past seasons have included guys like Bret Bielema, Dino Babers, PJ Fleck, Dana Holgorsen, Derek Mason, and Mike Gundy, among a host of others.

Typically, ESPN has rolled out the coaches chosen to participate in the segment later this week, but we thought we'd get out ahead of that with our own Dream Team list of coaches we think would make the segment the best it could possibly be.

Here would be our top choices:

NICK SABAN

Rarely available this time of year, Saban would be our clear number one choice to headline the coaches event.



Kirby Smart served as Saban's right hand man at Alabama from 2008-15, so Saban would bring some great insight into Georgia's defensive schemes, calls, and adjustments throughout game.

GARY PATTERSON

Another no-brainer choice, Patterson is the former longtime head coach of the Horned Frogs who spent this past season at Texas in the role of special assistant to the head coach.



Patterson would not only bring intimate knowledge of the roster, as he recruited most of the players playing, his defensive acumen helped his new team in Austin hold the Horned Frogs to their lowest scoring output of the season with just 17 points.



Choosing Patterson this time around would mark (I believe) the third time Gary was hand-picked for the gig, and he's a hit every time.

ROCKY LONG

Widely regarded as the Godfather of the 3-3 stack defense, Rocky Long would bring some great perspective on the defensive intricacies of TCUs scheme, especially how TCU would handle some of Georgia's 2 TE sets.



Disclaimer: I had an FBS coach inform me over the weekend that TCU's defense is more of a 3-2 Robber look the majority of the time, but it seems clear (to me) that it is cut from the same cloth as the 3-3 stack with a lot of the same principles.

RYAN DAY

The Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to UGA in the semifinal game, but their game plan (on both sides of the ball, especially offensively) was impressive and they managed to keep Kirby Smart and his staff guessing, and on the ropes most of the game - up until the final two minutes at least.



Hearing some insight into their game plan, and what TCU is taking from their game plan and copying, or putting their own spin on things, would be incredible.

RHETT LASHLEE:

The first-year head coach at SMU is at a rival program of the Horned Frogs, and Lashlee's squad played Sonny Dykes and crew to a tight 42-34 finish earlier in year.



Lashlee give some quality perspective into what makes Frogs so tough to game plan for, and be able to offer perspective on how they had success, especially from an offensive standpoint.