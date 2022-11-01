Skip to main content

Herm Edwards is returning to TV

The former Arizona State head coach is returning to an analyst role.

When Herm Edwards left the ESPN set to return to coaching at Arizona State in 2018, the network said they'd "keep a seat open for him."

That was more than just a warm farewell sentiment from the worldwide leader, as Edwards is returning to the ESPN set.

Edwards will cover both NFL and college games as an analyst, sliding back into the role he sat in from 2009-17. He will be on set Friday on SportsCenter.

Herm went 26-20 at Arizona State before he was fired after their third game of the season, a loss to Eastern Michigan. The program also underwent an extension NCAA investigation for recruiting violations during COVID under is watch.

