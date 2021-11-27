Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Herm Edwards: I'm coming back.

Quick hitter here. 

No one expected Herm to say anything different than this; but here it is. 

"I'm the coach here. I'm coming back. I'm going to be here. I'm not going anywhere. I'm a Sun Devil." 

The only question about this is will Herm's best friend, his AD Ray Anderson have to make a change based on what might be found during the ongoing investigation into the program. 

That remains to be seen for a later day; but for now Herm doesn't plan on leaving. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

Herm Edwards

