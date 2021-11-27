Herm Edwards: I'm coming back.

Quick hitter here.

No one expected Herm to say anything different than this; but here it is.

"I'm the coach here. I'm coming back. I'm going to be here. I'm not going anywhere. I'm a Sun Devil."

The only question about this is will Herm's best friend, his AD Ray Anderson have to make a change based on what might be found during the ongoing investigation into the program.

That remains to be seen for a later day; but for now Herm doesn't plan on leaving.

