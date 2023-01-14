High school lands veteran SEC defensive coordinator as head coach

John Thompson is a name that will sound familiar to many that have been following college football the last few decades.

Thompson, or "JT" as he is affectionately known by many, is a well-traveled veteran college defensive coordinator with a number of stops throughout the SEC and south.

He's held the coordinator title at Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Ole Miss from 2000-07, as well as Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Memphis, Georgia State, Arkansas State, and Texas State as well.

In 2003 and 2004 he served as the head coach at East Carolina, where he went 3-20 in two seasons, and later took over as the interim head coach for bowl games in 2012 following the departure of Gus Malzahn and then again in 2013 when Bryan Harsin left the Red Wolves. He would prove to be a steady hand to lead the program, as both years they took home the bowl trophy after victories.

Now, after stops at 14 colleges and 6 different SEC programs, Thompson is getting the opportunity to run his own high school program.

Fellowship Christian School (GA) has hired Thompson as their new head coach.

He spent the past two seasons as the team's defensive coordinator, and takes over a team that finished 10-4 last year, with a 5-0 record in their region.

At Fellowship Christian, Thompson replaces Tim McFarlin, who left after two seasons to become the director of high school relations on Brent Key's staff at Georgia Tech.

