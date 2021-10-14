USA Today releases 2021 edition of highest-paid FBS head coaches

Our friends at USA Today have updated their always-handy database of FBS head coaching salaries, and it's no surprise who tops the list.

Nick Saban remains the highest-paid coach in the land, nearing the sport's first $10 million annual salary at $9.753 million. One can craft an argument that college football's highest-paid coach is also the sport's most underpaid coach.

Moving on, Ed Orgeron checked in at second, at $9.012 million. Dabo Swinney joins him in the group of coaches earning north of $9 million. David Shaw, whose salary is not regularly reported as an employee of a private university, stands as the fourth highest-paid coach in the land at $8.924 million.

While Saban is the highest-paid coach in the sport, Jimbo Fisher is the most secure. Thanks to a recent contract extension, the Texas A&M head coach would cost $95.575 million to fire.

The top 10:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama -- $9.753 million

2. Ed Orgeron, LSU -- $9.012 million

3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- $9.508 million

4. David Shaw, Stanford -- $8.924 million

5. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma -- $7.672 million

6. Dan Mullen, Florida -- $7.57 million

7. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- $7.5 million

8. Kirby Smart, Georgia -- $7.133 million

9. James Franklin, Penn State -- $7 million

10. Ryan Day, Ohio State -- $6.614 million

And the five most expensive coaches to fire:

1. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- $95.575 million

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- $47.5 million

3. Nick Saban, Alabama -- $38.4 million

4. Ryan Day, Ohio State -- $28.416 million

5. Matt Campbell, Iowa State -- $28.333 million

The five highest-paid coaches by conference:

American

1. Dana Holgorsen, Houston -- $4 million

2. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati -- $3.4 million

3. Jeff Scott, South Florida -- $2.4 million

4. Gus Malzahn, UCF -- $2.32 million

5. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy -- $2.316 million

ACC

1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- $9.508 million

2. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt -- $4.816 million

3. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech -- $4.25 million

3. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia -- $4.25 million

3. Mike Norvell, Florida State -- $4.25 million

Big 12

1. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma -- $7.857 million

2. Gary Patterson, TCU -- $6.103 million

3. Steve Sarkisian, Texas -- $5.45 million

4. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State -- $4.375 million

5. Matt Campbell, Iowa State -- $4 million

Big Ten

1. James Franklin, Penn State -- $7 million

2. Ryan Day, Ohio State -- $6.614 million

3. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern -- $5.748 million

4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State -- $5.632 million

5. Scott Frost, Nebraska -- $5 million

5. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa -- $5 million

Conference USA

1. Seth Littrell, North Texas -- $1.9 million

2. Bill Clark, UAB -- $1.55 million

3. Butch Davis, Florida International -- $1.093 million

4. Mike Bloomgren, Rice -- $934,000

5. Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee -- $901,000

MAC

1. Jason Candle, Toledo -- $1.2 million

2. Jim McElwain, Central Michigan -- $840,000

3. Tim Lester, Western Michigan -- $800,000

4. Maurice Linguist, Buffalo -- $675,000

5. Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois -- $630,000

Mountain West

1. Craig Bohl, Wyoming -- $1.612 million

2. Steve Addazio, Colorado State -- $1.55 million

3. Brent Brennan, San Jose State -- $1.5 million

3. Marcus Arroyo, UNLV -- $1.5 million

3. Andy Avalos, Boise State -- $1.5 million

Pac-12

1. David Shaw, Stanford -- $8.924 million

2. Chip Kelly, UCLA -- $5.6 million

3. Kyle Whittingham, Utah -- $5.2 million

4. Clay Helton, USC -- $4.813 million

5. Mario Cristobal, Oregon -- $4.6 million



SEC

1. Nick Saban, Alabama -- $9.5 million

2. Ed Orgeron, LSU -- $9.012 million

3. Dan Mullen, Florida -- $7.57 million

4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- $7.5 million

5. Kirby Smart, Georgia -- $7.133 million

Sun Belt

1. Billy Napier, Louisiana -- $2 million

2. Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina -- $871,000

3. Butch Jones, Arkansas State -- $825,000

4. Jake Spavital, Texas State -- $800,000

5. Shawn Elliott, Georgia State -- $779,000

