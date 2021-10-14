USA Today releases 2021 edition of highest-paid FBS head coaches
Our friends at USA Today have updated their always-handy database of FBS head coaching salaries, and it's no surprise who tops the list.
Nick Saban remains the highest-paid coach in the land, nearing the sport's first $10 million annual salary at $9.753 million. One can craft an argument that college football's highest-paid coach is also the sport's most underpaid coach.
Moving on, Ed Orgeron checked in at second, at $9.012 million. Dabo Swinney joins him in the group of coaches earning north of $9 million. David Shaw, whose salary is not regularly reported as an employee of a private university, stands as the fourth highest-paid coach in the land at $8.924 million.
While Saban is the highest-paid coach in the sport, Jimbo Fisher is the most secure. Thanks to a recent contract extension, the Texas A&M head coach would cost $95.575 million to fire.
The top 10:
1. Nick Saban, Alabama -- $9.753 million
2. Ed Orgeron, LSU -- $9.012 million
3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- $9.508 million
4. David Shaw, Stanford -- $8.924 million
5. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma -- $7.672 million
6. Dan Mullen, Florida -- $7.57 million
7. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- $7.5 million
8. Kirby Smart, Georgia -- $7.133 million
9. James Franklin, Penn State -- $7 million
10. Ryan Day, Ohio State -- $6.614 million
And the five most expensive coaches to fire:
1. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- $95.575 million
2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- $47.5 million
3. Nick Saban, Alabama -- $38.4 million
4. Ryan Day, Ohio State -- $28.416 million
5. Matt Campbell, Iowa State -- $28.333 million
The five highest-paid coaches by conference:
American
1. Dana Holgorsen, Houston -- $4 million
2. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati -- $3.4 million
3. Jeff Scott, South Florida -- $2.4 million
4. Gus Malzahn, UCF -- $2.32 million
5. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy -- $2.316 million
ACC
1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- $9.508 million
2. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt -- $4.816 million
3. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech -- $4.25 million
3. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia -- $4.25 million
3. Mike Norvell, Florida State -- $4.25 million
Big 12
1. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma -- $7.857 million
2. Gary Patterson, TCU -- $6.103 million
3. Steve Sarkisian, Texas -- $5.45 million
4. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State -- $4.375 million
5. Matt Campbell, Iowa State -- $4 million
Big Ten
1. James Franklin, Penn State -- $7 million
2. Ryan Day, Ohio State -- $6.614 million
3. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern -- $5.748 million
4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State -- $5.632 million
5. Scott Frost, Nebraska -- $5 million
5. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa -- $5 million
Conference USA
1. Seth Littrell, North Texas -- $1.9 million
2. Bill Clark, UAB -- $1.55 million
3. Butch Davis, Florida International -- $1.093 million
4. Mike Bloomgren, Rice -- $934,000
5. Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee -- $901,000
MAC
1. Jason Candle, Toledo -- $1.2 million
2. Jim McElwain, Central Michigan -- $840,000
3. Tim Lester, Western Michigan -- $800,000
4. Maurice Linguist, Buffalo -- $675,000
5. Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois -- $630,000
Mountain West
1. Craig Bohl, Wyoming -- $1.612 million
2. Steve Addazio, Colorado State -- $1.55 million
3. Brent Brennan, San Jose State -- $1.5 million
3. Marcus Arroyo, UNLV -- $1.5 million
3. Andy Avalos, Boise State -- $1.5 million
Pac-12
1. David Shaw, Stanford -- $8.924 million
2. Chip Kelly, UCLA -- $5.6 million
3. Kyle Whittingham, Utah -- $5.2 million
4. Clay Helton, USC -- $4.813 million
5. Mario Cristobal, Oregon -- $4.6 million
SEC
1. Nick Saban, Alabama -- $9.5 million
2. Ed Orgeron, LSU -- $9.012 million
3. Dan Mullen, Florida -- $7.57 million
4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- $7.5 million
5. Kirby Smart, Georgia -- $7.133 million
Sun Belt
1. Billy Napier, Louisiana -- $2 million
2. Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina -- $871,000
3. Butch Jones, Arkansas State -- $825,000
4. Jake Spavital, Texas State -- $800,000
5. Shawn Elliott, Georgia State -- $779,000