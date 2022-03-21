Skip to main content

The highest-paid defensive backs coaches in college football: 2022 edition

We kick off our 2022 salary series with the defensive backfield.

It's that time of year again.

The coaching carousel is always spinning in some form or another, but the speed at which it turns at the Power 5 level has slowed, which means it's time to reset the scoreboard heading into the fall of 2022.

This year we're starting at the back end and working our way in. The goal is to isolate the specific value of position-specific coaching at the Power 5 level, but that gets more difficult with each passing year given the proliferation of titles -- co-coordinator, passing game coordinator, assistant head coach, defensive recruiting coordinator and so on. That's not to say it's a bad thing; it is very much a good thing. Head coaches want to reward good work, and bestowing more responsibility upon an assistant clears the way for various boards of regents to approve longer and fatter contracts. 

Barry Odom is the highest-paid coach who coaches defensive backs at $1.85 million -- although technically we could argue Nick Saban into that spot -- but Georgia's Fran Brown is the highest-paid coach whose only official duty is to coach defensive backs. 

This is not a comprehensive list, but with close to 40 names on the list, consider it a good start. If I missed anyone, my DMs are open

1. Barry Odom, Arkansas -- $1.85 million*
2. Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin -- $1.5 million*
3. Chris Partridge, Ole Miss -- $1.2 million*
4. Zach Arnett, Mississippi State -- $1.1 million*
4. Morgan Scalley, Utah -- $1.1 million*
4. Phil Parker, Iowa -- $1.1 million*
7. Patrick Toney, Florida -- $1 million+
8. Bryan Brown, Louisville -- $850,000*
9. Charles Kelly, Alabama -- $825,000+
10. Mickey Conn, Clemson -- $800,000+
10. Terry Joseph, Texas -- $800,000+
12. Fran Brown, Georgia -- $750,000
13. Corey Raymond, Florida -- $725,000+
14. Matt Powledge, Oregon -- $700,000+
14. Tim Walton, Ohio State -- $700,000
16. Jay Valai, Oklahoma -- $655,000+
17. Joe Lorig, Oregon -- $650,000+
18. Steve Clinkscale, Michigan -- $600,000+
19. Derek Jones, Virginia Tech -- $550,000+
19. Chuck Morrell, Washington -- $550,000+
21. TJ Rushing, Texas A&M -- $513,000
22. Tony Hughes, Mississippi State -- $500,000+
22. Marcus Woodson, Florida State -- $500,000+
22. Marcel Yates, Texas Tech -- $500,000+
25. Torrian Gray, South Carolina -- $475,000
25. ShaDon Brown, West Virginia -- $450,000+
25. Kerry Cooks, LSU -- $450,000
25. Perry Eliano, Ohio State -- $450,000
25. Travis Fisher, Nebraska -- $450,000
25. Mike Reed, Clemson -- $450,000+
25. Robert Steeples, LSU -- $450,000
32. Blake Gideon, Texas -- $425,000
32. Willie Martinez, Tennessee -- $425,000
34. Van Malone, Kansas State -- $380,000+
35. Joe DeForest, NC State -- $375,000
35. Tim Duffie, Oklahoma State -- $375,000
35. Rod Maxie, Colorado -- $375,000+
38. Chris Collins, Kentucky -- $350,000
38. Dominique Bowman, Arkansas -- $350,000
40. Zac Etheridge, Auburn -- $315,000+
41. Julius Brown, Washington -- $300,000
41. Brandon Hall, Oklahoma -- $300,000

* - defensive coordinator
+ - co-coordinator/assistant head coach/pass game coordinator/recruiting coordinator

Missing: Charlton Warren (North Carolina), Travaris Robinson (Alabama), Wesley McGriff (Louisville), John Rudzinski and Curome Cox (Virginia), Sam Carter (Ole Miss), Frank Buffano (Kentucky), Terry Smith and Anthony Poindexter (Penn State), Dan Hammerschmidt (Oklahoma State), Rod Chance (Colorado), Pierson Pierleau (Virginia Tech), Brian Mitchell (NC State), Blake Baker and Al Pogue (Missouri). 

Stay tuned as we work through the landscape in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
salaries

You May Like

FSU locker room

Video: Florida State players react to their new locker room

Florida State went with a modern, icy white theme with their new locker room.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
Danny Rocco

Successful FCS head coach Danny Rocco joining Penn State staff

James Franklin added nearly 40 years of experience and 121 career victories to his support staff.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Slobbering Hog Statue

Take a look at Sam Pittman's new slobbering Razorbacks statue

Inspired by the Arkansas "Slobberin Hog" throwback logo, Sam Pittman had a new statue installed installed at his place.

By Doug Samuels5 hours ago
USFL

USFL sets all eight coaching staffs

The USFL 2.0 will be the fourth different entity to play a spring football season over the last four years.

By Zach BarnettMar 19, 2022
harbaugh

Sources: In unexpected move, Baltimore Ravens' Parsons out as assistant to head coach

Dan Parsons had spent 12 years with the Ravens, the last 10 as assistant to the head coach

By John Brice20 hours ago
walker

Scoop Exclusive: How Tennessee Vols wideout Walker Merrill is helping youth via an NIL camp

The sophomore wideout is taking a unique approach to help Nashville-area youth

By John BriceMar 19, 2022
John Clayton

Remembering John Clayton

The longtime ESPN NFL reporter died Friday. He was 67.

By Zach BarnettMar 18, 2022
Bob Gregory

Longtime Washington assistant reportedly joining Oregon staff

Though he spent the last eight seasons as a rival of Oregon, Bob Gregory is set to return to Eugene for his third swim with the Ducks.

By Zach BarnettMar 18, 2022