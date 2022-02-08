Holy Cross extends head coach Bob Chesney

The 44-year-old Chesney has won three straight Patriot League titles and will be in search of his 100th career victory this fall.

Holy Cross has extended head coach Bob Chesney, the program announced Tuesday. The agreement keeps him under contract through the 2026 season. Terms were not disclosed.

"I could not be happier with this process and the opportunity to reaffirm the College's commitment to excellence for Holy Cross Athletics," Hughes said. "Under Coach Chesney's leadership, our Crusader student-athletes have achieved new heights in the classroom, community, and field of competition. I am excited to support him in our shared vision for the future and continue to build upon the tremendous foundation already in place. I want to thank President Rougeau and our leadership team for their support and trust throughout this process. This was a true team effort and the best is certainly yet to come for Holy Cross Football and Crusader Athletics."

In four years' time, Chesney has taken Holy Cross on a crusade from the bottom to the top of the Patriot League.

Following a 5-6 debut, the Crusaders have won three straight Patriot League crowns. Holy Cross's 2019 conference championship was its first since 2009, and the 2021 campaign saw the program win 10 games and score its first FCS playoff victory, a 13-10 triumph over Sacred Heart.

Holy Cross is 18-3 against the Patriot League under Chesney's leadership, carrying an 11-game winning streak into the 2022 season.

"Worcester has become home for my family, and we are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue our time in this great community and at Holy Cross," Chesney said. "The young men and coaches in our program have lived out the vision we saw four years ago. Through their commitment and hard work, they have had a chance to see that vision all the way through to multiple championships – and our ambitions are set even higher for the years to come."

The 44-year-old Chesney will be in search of his 100th career win this fall. He went 23-9 at Salve Regina (D-III - RI) from 2010-12, and 44-16 at Assumption (D-II - MA) before taking over at Holy Cross in 2018, placing his career mark at 92-41.

