Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Houston stepping up big time for defensive coordinator Doug Belk with a new contract and financial commitment

Houston's defense under coordinator Doug Belk was much improved in 2021, and he's being rewarded handsomely for it, per report.
Author:

Houston's turnaround on defense led by Doug Belk has been one of the best storylines of the 2021 season.

According to a report tonight, Houston is stepping up big time to show their appreciation.

Matt Zenitz tweets that the third-year Houston defensive coordinator has agreed to a new contract that includes a pay bump.

This isn't just any pay bump though. Belk's pay is set to double, from $500k annually to $1 million per year, according to Zenitz.

Belk, a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, led a defense that improved by over 50 spots nationally in scoring defense (from 80th to 27th) and they jumped from 66th in run defense in 2020 to 13th this season.

When it came down to the hallmark of any elite defense, 3rd down conversion percentage, Houston dominated this year and finished as the top team in the country.

Belk's defense finished in the top 10 in a number of other key defensive metrics as well.

That's significant money for a Group of Five coordinator. Somewhere, Dana Holgorsen has Red Bull still coursing through his veins and has a grin from ear to ear knowing his administration stepped up to get this deal done. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
HoustonDoug Belkcontract

You May Like

Virginia home

Update on Virginia's head coaching search

2 hours ago
Oregon

Update on Oregon's head coaching search

3 hours ago
Mario Cristobal Miami

Source: Mario Cristobal seeking to bring several assistants from Oregon to Miami

4 hours ago
Sep 10, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Nevada Wolf Pack helmet sits on the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 39-10. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Nevada closing in on a hire

Longtime assistant Ken Wilson could return to Reno as head coach.

4 hours ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech is set to have the Power Five's youngest coordinator duo

Brent Pry is turning to two impressive young coaches to fill his coordinator roles at Virginia Tech and could end up with the youngest coordinator tandem in college football.

6 hours ago
UMass

Sources: UMass, Don Brown adding pair of New England prep coaches to staff

Trying to revive the program, Brown is deploying a grass-roots approach to building his staff.

7 hours ago
Auburn

Report: Zak Hill to remain at Arizona State, Auburn OC search continues

Auburn reportedly moved on due to compliance concerns at Arizona State.

9 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.54.34 AM

"Attention College Recruiters..." sign on weight room has the coaching community divided

A high school coach has posted a sign for college recruiters visiting his school that has the coaching community a bit split.

11 hours ago